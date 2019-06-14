Rain returns this weekend

Abundant sunshine and unusually cool June temperatures made Friday perfect for outdoor activities — more like fall — and Picnic with the Pops in the Columbus Commons.

The weather will be less than ideal this weekend, though, as a frontal system sags south through the Ohio Valley. Warmer and more humid air will arrive Saturday, with a few showers, as the flow veers to the southwest. Winds will increase during the day behind the lead disturbance.

The 21st annual Creekside Blues and Jazz Festival at Creekside Park & Plaza runs through Sunday in Gahanna, but you will need your umbrella at times. Clusters of thunderstorms will develop later Saturday over the western part of the Ohio Valley and drift east along the frontal zone, bringing the threat of heavy rain, gusty winds and lightning Saturday night and Sunday with a potent upper air disturbance.

The cold front will shift farther south Monday and Tuesday, with the focus of any rain moving farther away from central Ohio, and only lingering showers are likely. Moisture will ramp up again midweek, with yet another system coming out of the Midwest, raising the threat of more periods of heavy rain for farmers.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, cloudy by dawn, light showers. Low 60

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, humid, scattered showers, storm p.m. High 78

Sunday: Warm, sticky, few showers, storms. High 85 (70)

Monday: Shower/storm possible, mostly cloudy. High 80 (68)

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. High 79 (65)

Wednesday: Showers, storms late. High 80 (63)

Thursday: Showers, storms. High 81 (65)

Have a good evening! -Ben