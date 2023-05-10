High pressure will bring sunshine and seasonable weather. As the high shifts off to the east, a return flow of southerly winds will push temperatures toward 80 on Thursday. Some high clouds will overspread the region ahead of a storm system in the Central states.
The arrival of higher humidity will create a chance for scattered showers and isolated storms through the weekend, with the first round of showers arriving in time for the Friday morning commute.
A frontal boundary will sag south over the weekend, serving as a focus for occasional showers and a few storms. There will be dry periods, so a washout is not expected.
A disturbance will eventually push through on Monday, with rain lingering for a time, before skies clear earl in the week, with seasonable conditions.
Forecast
- Wednesday: Sunny, seasonable. High 74
- Tonight: Mainly clear. Low 51
- Thursday: Partly sunny, warmer. High 80
- Friday: Mainly cloudy, occasional rain, rumble. High 74 (58)
- Saturday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers. High 76 (62)
- Sunday: Clouds, showers later. High 75 (58)
- Monday: Showers linger, cooler. High 71 (53)
- Tuesday: Mainly sunny. High 74 (52)