High pressure will bring sunshine and seasonable weather. As the high shifts off to the east, a return flow of southerly winds will push temperatures toward 80 on Thursday. Some high clouds will overspread the region ahead of a storm system in the Central states.

The arrival of higher humidity will create a chance for scattered showers and isolated storms through the weekend, with the first round of showers arriving in time for the Friday morning commute.

A frontal boundary will sag south over the weekend, serving as a focus for occasional showers and a few storms. There will be dry periods, so a washout is not expected.

A disturbance will eventually push through on Monday, with rain lingering for a time, before skies clear earl in the week, with seasonable conditions.

Forecast

Wednesday: Sunny, seasonable. High 74

Tonight: Mainly clear. Low 51

Thursday: Partly sunny, warmer. High 80

Friday: Mainly cloudy, occasional rain, rumble. High 74 (58)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers. High 76 (62)

Sunday: Clouds, showers later. High 75 (58)

Monday: Showers linger, cooler. High 71 (53)

Tuesday: Mainly sunny. High 74 (52)