Temperatures are in the low to mid-80s for the sixth consecutive afternoon — about 10 degrees above normal. The air is less humid compared to Saturday, with bright blue skies and mostly high clouds.

Showers and storms in the Midwest with an upper-level system and trailing cold front will push across Indiana into western Ohio later tonight, and a few could contain gusty winds and heavy rain, though the intensity will diminish with the loss of daytime heating by the time rain reaches central Ohio well after midnight. Showers will linger into the Monday morning commute before shifting off to the east

The weather looks to be cooler and more seasonal to start the week, with highs in the low 70s. Clouds will break up by midday, though some additional cloudiness will develop in the afternoon with a disturbance that could trigger isolated showers across the north in the late afternoon.

Dry weather will prevail Tuesday with high pressure across the Great Lakes. Another system will bring increasing clouds Tuesday night, followed by showers and storms developing on Wednesday. Another wave will be accompanied by scattered storms Thursday, ending early Friday.

Forecast

Sunday: Mostly sunny, warm, humid. High 85

Tonight: Showers, storms after midnight. Low 59

Monday: Early showers, clearing p.m. High 73

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, seasonal. High 71 (54)

Wednesday: Partly sunny, scattered storms p.m. High 74 (55)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, showers/storms. High 77 (58)

Friday: Showers a.m., clearing. High 82 (63)

Saturday: Partly sunny, few storms p.m. High 82 (62)