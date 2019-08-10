Beautiful summer weekend, few meteors tonight

High pressure near Chicago will extend east across the Ohio Valley, with a mix of sun and clouds and comfortable weather. High temperatures will range from the upper 70s to low 80s. The surface high will slip farther east on Sunday and Monday, initiating a return flow of gradually warmer and more humid air.

The annual Perseid meteor shower will peak Monday night (Aug. 12-13), but by then skies may be too hazy. The next couple of nights we should see a few meteors, ideally if you can get far enough away from city lights.

A frontal boundary will sag into the lower Great Lakes late Sunday and Monday, where a cluster of showers and storms will develop to the northwest and could brush northern parts of the state. The best opportunity for needed rain will come on Tuesday as low pressure nudges the cold front south across Ohio.

Ahead of the front, heat and humidity will surge and the thermometer will approach 90 degrees on Tuesday. A few storms could be on the strong side when the front arrives later in the day.

A shower or storm is still possible on Wednesday, followed by cooler and less weather the remainder of the week.

Forecast

Saturday: Mix sun and clouds, pleasant. High 82

Tonight: Fair, cooler. Low 59

Sunday: Sunny, little warmer. High 85

Monday: Partly sunny, warm and humid, stray pop-ups. High 88 (66)

Tuesday: Showers, storms. High 87 (71)

Wednesday: Partly sunny, isolated storm. High 84 (68)

Thursday: Sunny. High 83 (63)

Friday: Sunny. High 85 (61)