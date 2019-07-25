Beautiful summer weather

High pressure will build over the region, with only a few clouds and plenty of sun through the weekend.

The last several mornings have been refreshingly cool (mid- to upper 50s) thanks to low humidity.

As the high-pressure center drifts east, winds will gradually turn southerly by the weekend, bringing warmer and more humid conditions for the first weekend of the Ohio State Fair.

Today: Bright sun. High 82

Tonight: Clear, comfortable. Low 60

Friday: Mostly sunny, few clouds, warmer. High 86

Saturday: Mainly sunny, hot, more humid. High 89 (64)

Sunday: Mostly sunny, hot, humid. High 90 (67)

Monday: Partly sunny, clouds increase, muggy. High 90 (69)

Tuesday: Showers, storms. High 85 (71)

Wednesday: Showers, storms ending. High 83 (66)

