Beautiful start to weekend, showers return Sunday

High pressure and a brisk northwest wind behind the remnants of Tropical Storm Fay over northern New York ushered in cooler less humid air to start the weekend, which feels great!

Saturday will feel much better, with sunshine and reasonable humidity. Highs will top out in the mid-80s. Some high clouds will arrive later in the day, and showers are possible overnight.

A disturbance tracking out of the Upper Midwest will dive southeast across Indiana and the Ohio River Sunday, with showers and storms, especially over the southern half of the state. Some heavier rain is possible across the southern counties. The clouds and rain will readings Sunday closer to 80.

Fair weather returns early next week, with another warm-up as a heat ridge builds again.

Forecast



Saturday: Mostly sunny,breezy, less humid. High 86

Tonight: Clouds increase. Low 69

Sunday: Showers and storms, shifting south p.m. High 82

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 84 (65)

Tuesday: Sun, warmer. High 86 (63)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, warm and sticky. High 90 (67)

Thursday: Partly sunny, hot, humid, scattered storms p.m.. High 91 (71)

Friday: More clouds, showers, storms. High 89 (72)

Saturday: Partly sunny, pop-up showers. High 87 (68)