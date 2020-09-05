Beautiful start to holiday weekend

High pressure building in from the west will keep skies mainly clear, after a pleasantly cool start, with outlying areas dipping into the upper 40s. Low humidity and abundant sunshine make it feel like September. Fair skies tonight with some passing high clouds overnight will allow temperatures to dip into the upper 50s to near 60, though not as crisp as this morning.

As high pressure slips southeast, a southwesterly flow of warmer and gradually more humid air will return, along with patchy high clouds Sunday. Highs will reach the low 80s tomorrow.

Labor Day will present some weather issues, as a cold front pushes into northwestern Ohio. A band of showers and storms will develop ahead of the front and will bring some rain on the holiday. Cloud cover will likely keep temperatures in the 70s in central Ohio.

The front will lift north Tuesday as a warm front, putting Ohio in a return flow of warm and sticky air most of the week. An unseasonably early-season cold air mass diving into the Rocky Mountains and High Plains will bring a change from summer heat (90s) to snow by Tuesday in the higher elevations as far south as New Mexico.

A cold front will eventually arrive in the Ohio Valley toward the end of the week, bringing showers and storms, followed by cooler weather again next weekend.

Forecast

Saturday: Lots of sun, little warmer. High 79

Tonight: Mainly clear. Low 60

Sunday: Partly cloudy. High 80

Labor Day: Clouds increase, showers, storms. High 78 (65)

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, warm. High 85 (66)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 87 (67)

Thursday: More clouds, late storm. High 82 (66)

Friday: Few showers, some sun, cooler. High 77 (61)