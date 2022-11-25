Temperatures were nearly 10 degrees cooler than on Thanksgiving but still well above normal for late November. Readings will tumble under fair skies tonight, dipping into the upper 20s by daybreak.

High pressure will slide east on Saturday, bringing another day of fair skies and assuring seasonable weather for the OSU-Michigan game. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s at kickoff, rising to the mid-50s. Clouds will increase in the evening, with rain arriving after midnight.

A developing storm in the southern Plains will reach the Ohio Valley Sunday, accompanied by periods of rain that will be heavy at times in the morning. Rainfall totals will range upwards of an inch. Conditions will turn windy in the afternoon, as low pressure lifts northward across the Great Lakes.

A second round of showers will move across the state Sunday evening ahead of a cold front. High pressure will bring sunshine and crisp weather to start the last week of November. Rain returns on Wednesday, followed by a blast of cold air for the opening days of December.

Forecast

Tonight: Clear, cold. Low 30

Saturday: Mainly sunny, clouds later, rain at night. High: 55

Sunday: Showers, windy, mild. High 59 (44)

Monday: Mostly cloudy, cooler. High 46 (39)

Tuesday: Partly sunny. High 53 (34)

Wednesday: Showers. High 54 (46)

Thursday: Mostly sunny, colder. High 38 (31)