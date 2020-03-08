Beautiful spring weekend in central Ohio, rain Monday night

Be sure to check out the Full Worm Moon tonight as it rises after sundown! This will also be the first of two consecutive supermoons, when the moon’s orbit swings closest to Earth (222,000 miles at perigee) at peak Monday (1:48 p.m.).

Sunshine and a light south-southwest flow initiated a warming trend Sunday, after a frosty early morning, with afternoon readings reaching 60 degrees. High pressure will keep skies mainly clear overnight.

Monday looks to be an early spring day, but clouds will slowly increase with an approaching frontal system that will bring rain Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Another batch of showers will move through on the northern edge of a low pressure wave Wednesday afternoon. A cold front will bring a round of showers at the end of the week.

FORECAST

Tonight: Moonlit sky, breezy, mild. Low 42

Monday: Partly sunny, breezy, rain at night. High 64

Tuesday: Rainy, mild. High 56 (54)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, showers p.m. High 54 (39)

Thursday: Partly sunny, showers late. High 55 (35)

Friday: Partly sunny, cooler. High 48 (38)

Saturday: Cloudy, chilly, wintry mix. High 42 (32)