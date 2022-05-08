The weather has improved dramatically in time for Mother’s Day, with high pressure over the Great Lakes providing lots of sunshine and seasonal highs in the upper 60s. High clouds will move in overnight with a disturbance aloft, but no rain is expected.

A building ridge of high pressure will bring mainly sunny skies and warmer temperatures. A light southeasterly flow will turn southerly, sending readings into the low 70s Mondays, then the low 80s through next weekend.

Record heat will extend across the Plains, from near 100 degrees in Texas to the low 90s in Kansas City/St. Louis, and upper 80s as far north as Wisconsin next week will send temperatures soaring into the upper 70s and low 80s all week. Strong storms will develop along a cold front from the Upper Midwest to the northern Texas, but the moisture will be blocked from moving much farther east than the Mississippi Valley.

A swirling storm spinning off the Mid-Atlantic Coast will drift westward, and by the weekend some Atlantic moisture will reach the upper Ohio Valley, along with scattered showers. A cold front will also encroach from the west, with showers and a few storms Saturday night and Sunday.

Forecast

Sunday: Sunny. High 67

Tonight: High clouds. Low 49

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 72

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, warmer. High 79 (51)

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. High 82 (54)

Thursday: Sunny, warm. High 84 (57)

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 83 (60)

Saturday: Partly sunny, showers p.m. High 82 (63)