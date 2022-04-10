Sunshine returned with high pressure drifting east across the region, and only some high, thin clouds after days of gray skies and all forms of precipitation. Temperatures received a welcome boost, with a light southeasterly flow into the 50s. Clouds will increase tonight ahead of a warm front and disturbance moving through the southern Plains.

Numerous showers and a few thunderstorms will continue Monday ahead of low pressure. Readings will be mainly in the 50s to near 60. Showers will end early Tuesday with a cold front sagging south to the Ohio River. There will be a lull between systems Tuesday, though skies will remain mostly cloudy, as high pressure moves across the Lower Lakes. Highs will approach 70s, with peeks of sun.

A powerful storm coming ashore in the Pacific Northwest will develop over the High Plains early in the week, with severe weather focused west of the Ohio Valley. As the storm reaches the Upper Midwest on Wednesday, showers and storms will return to Ohio and linger into Thursday morning, until a cold front moves east and brings slightly cooler and drier weather for the start of the holiday weekend.

Forecast

Sunday: Sunshine, seasonable. High 58

Tonight: Clouds return, showers, rumble late. Low 45

Monday: Showers, few storms, steadier rain p.m. High 60

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, evening shower. High 67 (48)

Wednesday: Mainly cloudy, scattered showers, storms. High 72 (58)

Thursday: Early shower, some sun p.m. High 62 (54)

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 63 (43)

Saturday: Partly sunny. High 57 (40)