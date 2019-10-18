Beautiful fall weekend

A freeze warning has been issued for early Saturday (3 to 10 a.m.) for the Columbus metro area, and a frost advisory for the remainder of the region. Temperatures will dip to near freezing, so cover any sensitive plants still growing or bring them inside overnight.

The weather this weekend looks ideal for all of your outdoor plans! Abundant sunshine under a ridge of high pressure and crisp fall air will give way to a light southerly flow, bringing milder temperatures this weekend.

A weak disturbance will bring some cloudiness Saturday night into Sunday morning with a passing shower possible, and then the sky will clear in the afternoon.

The next opportunity for widespread rain will come from a frontal system over the Midwest that will bring showers and scattered storms Monday and Tuesday.

Tonight: Fair, chilly, scattered frost. Low 34-38

Saturday: Plenty of sun, high clouds late. High 68

Sunday: Early clouds, sprinkle, then sun returns, milder. High 73 (49)

Monday: Partly sunny, late shower, mild. High 76

Tuesday: Scattered showers, storms, a little sun. High 63

Wednesday: Sunshine. High 61 (51)

Thursday: Sunny. High 67 (44)

Have a great weekend! -Ben