The chilliest air of the season so far resulted in subfreezing mornings the past five days. A northwesterly flow has held afternoon readings to the 40 and 50s until today, as the core of the cold air lifts off to the northeast.

High pressure over the region is providing ample sunshine and crystal-clear skies. The broad fair-weather system is centered over the central Appalachians, keeping our weather seasonable heading into the week, with a gradual warming trend as the wind becomes southerly.

A weak cold front will bring some clouds late Tuesday into Wednesday, but little moisture will be available for anything more than a sprinkle. The best opportunity for rain will come Thursday and Friday with a stronger system moving through the Plains to the western Great Lakes, which will usher in a blast of chilly air for the weekend.

Forecast

Sunday: Bright sunshine. High: 61

Tonight: Clear, cold. Low 34

Monday: Sunny, milder. High 64

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 66 (40)

Wednesday: Morning clouds. High 62 (49)

Thursday: Showers likely. High 64 (48)

Friday: More rain, cooler. High 53 (46)

Saturday: Mix clouds and sun, brisk, chilly. High 46 (35)