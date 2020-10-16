Beautiful fall weekend, freeze warning late tonight

FREEZE WARNING CENTRAL AND SOUTHWEST OHIO EARLY SATURDAY

High pressure will drift across the Ohio Valley early in the weekend, promoting fair skies, light winds, and a frosty start to the weekend. Expect morning readings ranging from 30 to 35 degrees, and some upper 20s in the cold spots, ending the growing season in most areas.

Winds will gradually turn southerly Saturday, with some high clouds arriving, and crisp weather, with afternoon readings near 60. Clouds will thicken early Sunday, keeping morning readings up in the 40s, with after temperatures again near 60.

A cold front will sag south late Sunday, with showers likely Sunday evening into early Monday. The front will drift farther south Monday, with partial clearing and chilly weather persisting. The same front will lift north early next week and interact with a disturbance to bring showers late Tuesday, followed by warmer weather midweek.

Forecast

Friday: Brilliant sun, cool. High 57

Tonight: Mainly clear, frosty. Low 35

Saturday: Sun, high clouds p.m. High 59

Sunday: Clouds increase, evening showers. High 60 (46)

Monday: Mix clouds and sun, crisp. High 56 (43)

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, few showers. High 64 (46)

Wednesday: Clouds linger, mild. High 68 (50)

Thursday: Partly sunny. High 72 (51)