Beautiful fall weekend coming

High pressure along the Eastern Seaboard will promote sunshine and mild temperatures through the weekend, with well above normal temperatures, with a southwesterly flow.

A dry cold front crossed the state with little impact, and the high temperature will flirt with 70 degrees for the third straight day Friday, compared to an average in the mid- to upper 50s.

The next opportunity for rain will not come until late Tuesday and Wednesday, when a cold front arrives. In the meantime, temperatures will continue to edge into the low 70s in many areas, under sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Tropical Depression Eta is expected to re-strengthen in the warm water Caribbean this weekend and could threaten South Florida as a tropical storm early week.

Forecast

Friday: Mild sunshine. High 68

Tonight: Clear, cool. Low 44

Saturday: Sunny, pleasant. High 69

Sunday: Sunny, warm. High 71 (46)

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 73 (52)

Tuesday: Partly sunny, few showers. High 74 (57)

Veterans Day: Partly sunny, leftover shower. High 63 (55)

Thursday: Sunshine, cooler. High 60