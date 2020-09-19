Beautiful fall preview weekend

A northerly flow of dry, cool air in the low and mid-levels of the atmosphere has shifted the plume of smoke riding the jet stream farther south, allowing for clear sky conditions in Ohio.

Fall has arrived a few days ahead of schedule (Tuesday 9:30 a.m.), with afternoon temperatures topping out in the mid-60s under Canadian high pressure building in from the northwest.

The high will drift over the eastern Great Lakes, which will allow the gusty northwesterly winds to settle down as the weekend progresses, but also raise the possibility of light frost in the sheltered valleys early Sunday.

As the high shifts farther east next week, southwesterly winds will develop ahead of a weak cold front, sending readings back into the low to mid-70s Monday and Tuesday, and the upper 70s midweek. Rain will be hard to come by the rest of the month, with a dry continental flow.

Forecast

Saturday: Cool sunshine. High 65

Tonight: Fair, chilly. Low 43

Sunday: Sunny. High 67

Monday: Sunny. High 70 (44)

Tuesday: Sunny. High 73 (47)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, milder. High 78 (50)

Thursday: Some clouds. High 79 (54)

Friday: Partly cloudy, cooler. High 71 (51)

Have a good weekend! -Ben