Beautiful early fall weekend

We’re in for a gorgeous mid-September weekend, with crisp morning readings in the 50s and highs in the upper 70s and low 80s! Abundant sunshine and low humidity makes this the best weekend of the summer.

High pressure will nose south from Ontario and ensure a dry northeasterly flow into Sunday. Gradually, winds will shift to the south as the high drifts east, bringing slightly warmer weather. The humidity will increase on Monday, with a stronger return flow from the south, along with spotty pop-up storms during the heat of the day.

A cold front will approach on Tuesday, with a better chance for storms. After the front passes midweek, the weather will turn pleasant and seasonably warm.

Today: Sunny, pleasant. High 76

Tonight: Starry, comfortable. Low 58

Sunday: Sunny, little warmer. High 80

Monday: Partly sunny, late storm in spots. High 82 (64)

Tuesday: Scattered showers, storms, lots of clouds. High 82 (67)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 83 (64)

Thursday: Sunny. High 81 (59)