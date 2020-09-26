Beautiful early fall weekend, cooler days ahead

Another beautiful day, as we continue a dry streak going on two weeks without a drop of rain–not rare this time of year, when high pressure rules. In September 1963, we had 16 days in a row without rain, and then started a month-long streak dry spell in October that last till Halloween.

Skies will be partly to mostly sunny through the final weekend of September, with a mild southwest flow that will push afternoon temperatures just above 80 degrees–more than 10 degrees above normal. Expect light winds Saturday, then becoming breezy Sunday.

A cold front will bring increasing clouds Sunday night, but the front will have to overcome dry air to produce some much-needed scattered showers Monday afternoon. A series of upper-level disturbances will bring opportunities for showers going with a succession of cold fronts through midweek, with a pronounced cooling trend.

Frost will be possible in the colder areas next weekend as skies clear to welcome October.

Forecast

Saturday: Partly sunny, pleasant. High 81

Tonight: Mostly clear, mild. Low 60

Sunday: Sun and high clouds. High 80

Monday: Partly sunny, afternoon showers. High 75 (59)

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, cooler, showers. High 64 (56)

Wednesday: Mix clouds and sun. High 65 (49)

Thursday: Partly sunny, shower possible High 62 (46)

Friday: Partly sunny, crisp. High 59 (41)

Have a good weekend! -Ben