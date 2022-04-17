We’ve enjoyed a bright, chilly Easter Sunday, after a frosty start, with temperatures in the upper 40s. High clouds will increase ahead of a storm system moving across the Upper Midwest, coupled with a southern disturbance that will bring light rain into the region toward daybreak, mixed with snow northwest of Columbus.

Rain and a wintry mix (north), with a light snow accumulation over higher terrain, will taper off midday, though showers will return in the evening. Temperatures will run in the 40s, more than 15 degrees below average.

A cool northwesterly flow will persist until midweek, with a few early flurries possible Tuesday, along with mostly cloudy skies and another day in the 40s. Frost will develop north and east Wednesday morning. High pressure will shift east of the region, and milder southwesterly winds will bring more seasonal temperatures, with highs near 60.

Showers are likely Wednesday night and early Thursday with a frontal system. Much warmer weather is in store for us next weekend, with highs approaching 80!

Forecast

Easter: Mostly sunny, crisp. High 50

Tonight: Clouds increase, rain late. Low 34

Monday: Rain/mix a.m., evening showers, chilly. High 47

Tuesday: Early flurry, clouds, brisk, chilly. High 48 (34)

Wednesday: Light frost, clouds increase, breezy, milder. High 59 (34)

Thursday: Early rain, breezy, clearing p.m. High 68 (52)

Friday: More sunshine, mild. High 72 (49)

Saturday: Mostly sunny, warm. High 79 (53)