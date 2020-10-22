Balmy weather to finish workweek, before chilly air returns this weekend

We had some thick fog early on, with visibility down to one-eighth of a mile in the Columbus, but skies have turned partly to mostly sunny. The weather us quite mild for late October in a southwesterly flow. Temperatures will soar into the upper 70s–about 15 degrees above normal.

A cold front will bring showers and a few thunderstorms Friday afternoon lingering into the overnight hours, with another balmy day in the 70s.

Drier and cooler air will arrive behind the front Saturday. The sky will remain mostly cloudy during the Ohio State home opener and temperatures will be in the chilly low 50s, with some late sunshine, as high pressure drifts east across southeastern Canada.

Another frontal system will approach the state later Sunday, so any clearing will be short-lived. Clouds will return Sunday, followed by developing showers, limiting highs again to the 50s.

The frontal boundary will set up over the Ohio Valley early next week, resulting in periods of rain Monday and Tuesday.

Forecast

Thursday: Partly sunny, warm. High 78

Friday: Showers, breezy, mild. High 77 (58)

Saturday: Early rain, late clearing, cooler. High 54 (48)

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, showers develop. High 58 (45)

Monday: Partly sunny, scattered showers, storms. High 65 (56)

Tuesday: Showers, cooler. High 55 (48) Wednesday: Partly sunny, shower, cool. High 54 (40)