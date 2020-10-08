Back to normal today then a warmer weekend

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, seasonal. High 69

Tonight: Mainly clear, cool. Low 47

Friday: Partly cloudy, warmer. High 77

Saturday: Partly sunny. 59/76

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, chance of showers. 58/71

Monday: Partly cloudy, chance of showers early. 57/74

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

The front that came through yesterday is well south of the Ohio River this morning. That leaves us under an expansive area of high pressure that will make today a bit different from yesterday. It will be another sunny day though not as warm as yesterday. It also won’t be as windy as yesterday. High temperatures will be back in the normal range this afternoon, near 70 rather than near 80. Winds will be much lighter out of the northwest at around 6 mph rather than gusting to 30 mph. Tonight will be mainly clear and cool with lows in the 40s, about 47 in Columbus.

Tomorrow we will bounce right back to some warmer-than-normal fall weather. Skies will go from sunny to partly cloudy in the afternoon. High temperatures will make it back into the mid-upper 70s with a nice southwest breeze.

Over the weekend we will be watching for the tropical remnants of Hurricane Delta as the leftover moisture will end up in the Tennessee and Ohio Valleys. Depending on the track we have chances of showers Saturday night and Sunday with possible leftover rain Monday. Another cold front brings rain and wind for Tuesday.

I hope you have a great day!

-Bob