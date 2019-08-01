August comes in like a lamb

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The weather pattern shifted away from relentless storms, following the normal seasonal transition to spotty storms, as the jet stream shifts farther north and weakens.

The last week of July brought less than a tenth of an inch of rain to the Columbus area, a pattern flip following an excessively wet spring and early summer.

Farmers in northwestern Ohio were unable to plant some of the seasonal crops because there were so few dry days. The weather turned hot and steamy in July, adding more stress to crops planted much later than normal.

The average temperature in July of 78 degrees was nearly three degrees above normal, but the rainfall dipped to 3.22 inches, more than 1.5 inches below the long-term normal. Despite the drop-off, the city is still running 7 inches above normal in precipitation for the year.

The August outlook would favor more comfortable and relatively dry conditions, with infrequent rainfall, unless a tropical system drifts northward later in the month.