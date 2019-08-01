August Begins With Nice Weather

QUICK WEATHER

COLUMBUS FORECAST

Today: Partly cloudy, isolated pop-ups possible.High 85

Tonight: Mostly clear, mild. Low 63

Friday: Brilliant sunshine, warm. High 86

Saturday: Sunny, nearly perfect summer day. 87(65)

Sunday: Sunny, nice day. 86(66)



FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Surface high pressure will blanket the region today. There may be a little patchy fog this morning but not as thick or widespread as yesterday. It will be sunny to partly cloudy with comfortable humidity levels, not like you expect August 1st to be. There is a slight risk of an afternoon pop-up mainly south of the I-70 corridor. Afternoon highs will be in the mid-80s.

It will be mainly clear with lows in the low 6os.

High pressure will build into the region from the northwest and will control our weather through early next week. It will be dry and with seasonably warm or just above temperatures.

The next chance of rain will be on Tuesday and Wednesday.



Happy First Day of August!

-Bob