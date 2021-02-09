As Tuesday’s snow moves out, more is on the way

Early this morning, Central and southern Ohio woke up to a fresh blanket of snow.

Snowfall totals north of I-70, like here in Columbus saw much lighter totals between 1-2″.

Meanwhile, areas south of I-70, especially to the southeast, picked up much more notable accumulations between 4-10″.

Snowfall will taper off for the rest of the day and leave behind cold and cloudy conditions.

While we are not expecting any new snowfall tonight or tomorrow morning, temperatures will stay cold enough that untreated surfaces, like roads and sidewalks could remain slick from snow or even icy from refreezing.

The next round of snowfall is not far behind.

Even though we’ll see a dry start to the day Wednesday, snow showers will move in by the afternoon and become more widespread through the evening and overnight before tapering off early Thursday morning.

Between Wednesday evening through Thursday morning, Central Ohio will pick up another 1-3″ of snow.

Even between snow showers, temperatures will stay below freezing and could contribute to hazardous travel.

Remember that if you have to travel during wintry weather to take precautions like planning for extra travel time and extra breaking distance between your car and the car in front of you.

For the latest on snowfall and wintry weather, keep checking in with NBC4i.com/weather.