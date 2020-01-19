Arctic blast brings subzero wind chills, flurries

Winter finally arrived in full force on the wings of northwesterly winds gusting to 30 mph, causing wind chills to nosedive to zero, as temperatures settled into the upper teens. Low clouds and windblown flurries will persist into tonight.

High pressure from Canada will shift east, with more sunshine Monday and Tuesday and lighter winds, though still quite cold. The high will move east on Wednesday, initiating a southerly return flow of milder air.

A strong storm will lift out of the southern Plains late in the week, accompanied by rain on Friday and Saturday, ending as flurries later in the weekend as seasonably cold air sweeps around a coastal system in the Northeast.

Quick Forecast

Tonight: Flurries end, brisk, very cold. Low 15 M. L. King Day: Partly sunny. High 23 (15) Tuesday: Sunshine, cold. High 30 (17) Wednesday: Sunny. High 38 (19) Thursday: Partly sunny, milder. High 44 (25) Friday: Rain returns. High 46 (35) Saturday: Showers to flurries, breezy. High 42 (37) Sunday: Brisk, colder, flurries. High 38 (31)

Have a good evening and bundle up! -Ben