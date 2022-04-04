QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Rain early, then mostly cloudy, high 53

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, low 41

Tuesday: Morning clouds then, afternoon showers, high 60

Wednesday: Breezy, showers, P.M. storms possible, high 67

Thursday: Partly cloudy, then rain later, high 61

Friday: Rain showers, cooler, high 50

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good evening and happy Monday!

It seems only fitting that we’re talking “April showers” every day for the first full week of April.

After a soggy start to the week, we’ll be left with a dry, cloudy evening and overnight. Temperatures will stay cool and slowly fall down to a low around 40 degrees.

Tuesday, clouds will build in ahead of rain showers. The next round of rain will build in from south to north through the afternoon as highs top off around 60 degrees, which is right in line with normal for this time of year.

Tuesday night, we’ll see a brief break in the rain before more showers move in Wednesday. Temperatures will climb to the mid 60s alongside rain and the chance for some afternoon thunderstorms.

Most of the day will be dry Thursday, and we’ll even see some morning sunshine. But, this will be followed by increasing clouds and more showers late.

Have a great rest of your day!

-Liz