Ada Ex. Village School District Amethyst Inc. Benjamin-Logan Local Buckeye Ag Solutions - New Washington Buckeye Central Local Schools Bucyrus City Schools Cardington Local Schools Champaign County Coshocton Career Center Coshocton County Crawford County Danville School District East Knox School District Elgin Local Schools Fairbanks Local School District Fairway School Gilead Christian ECC Glenwood Center Grace Life Nazarene Hardin County Hardin Northern Local District Highland Local Schools Horizon Science Academy E.S. Horizon Science Academy H.S. Horizon Science Academy M.S. Horizon Science Academy Primary School Indian Lake Local School Distr Licking County Madison County Marion City Schools Marion County Marion Preparatory Academy Marysville Ex Village Schools Morrow County Mt. Gilead Ex Village Schools North Union School Dist Northmor Local Schools Par Excellence Academy Pleasant Local School District Ridgedale Local Schools Ridgemont Local Schools Ridgewood Local Schools River Valley Local Schools River View Local Schools Riverdale Local Schools St. Mary School Triad Local Schools Trimble Local Schools Union County Vinton Co. Local Schools West Liberty-Salem Local Schools Worship Ctr Central Ohio WCCO Wynford School District
Another Weather Alert Day: Light flurries and drizzle today, coldest air of the season tomorrow

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

  • Today: Light rain and snow showers, breezy and cold. High 36
  • Tonight: Cloudy to partly cloudy, breezy and very cold. Low 13
  • Valentine’s Day: Mostly sunny, very cold. High 22
  • Saturday: Mostly sunny, brisk and cold. 14/38
  • Sunday: Mostly cloudy, mild. 33/42
  • Presidents Day: Mostly cloudy, chance of afternoon rain. 32/48

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

In the wake of the large storm moving to the east there is some very light rain and snow showers, sprinkles and flurries, left in Central Ohio. The Winter Weather Advisory expires this morning at 10. Precipitation will generally move out of the area by early afternoon. It will be cloudy to mostly cloudy, breezy and quite chilly all day. The high temperature of 37 will also be set in the early afternoon. It will cool to the low 30s by sunset.

Sprawling arctic high pressure direct that will be centered well to our west will begin to take over our weather tonight. With a frigid northwest wind temperatures will plummet into the teens, the coldest it has been since last spring. The low will be around 15 in Columbus and even single digits to our west.

Friday high pressure will cross the state and that will bring partly to mostly sunny skies, but not a big warm up. Valentine’s Day will be one of the coldest days of the winter, so far. Highs will only be in the low-20s. Saturday will be sunny and milder at 38, right around our average high. Sunday will be mostly cloudy and there will be a chance of afternoon showers on Presidents Day.

I hope you have a great day!

-Bob

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

