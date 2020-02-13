Another Weather Alert Day: Light flurries and drizzle today, coldest air of the season tomorrow

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Light rain and snow showers, breezy and cold. High 36

Tonight: Cloudy to partly cloudy, breezy and very cold. Low 13

Valentine’s Day: Mostly sunny, very cold. High 22

Saturday: Mostly sunny, brisk and cold. 14/38

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, mild. 33/42

Presidents Day: Mostly cloudy, chance of afternoon rain. 32/48

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

In the wake of the large storm moving to the east there is some very light rain and snow showers, sprinkles and flurries, left in Central Ohio. The Winter Weather Advisory expires this morning at 10. Precipitation will generally move out of the area by early afternoon. It will be cloudy to mostly cloudy, breezy and quite chilly all day. The high temperature of 37 will also be set in the early afternoon. It will cool to the low 30s by sunset.

Sprawling arctic high pressure direct that will be centered well to our west will begin to take over our weather tonight. With a frigid northwest wind temperatures will plummet into the teens, the coldest it has been since last spring. The low will be around 15 in Columbus and even single digits to our west.

Friday high pressure will cross the state and that will bring partly to mostly sunny skies, but not a big warm up. Valentine’s Day will be one of the coldest days of the winter, so far. Highs will only be in the low-20s. Saturday will be sunny and milder at 38, right around our average high. Sunday will be mostly cloudy and there will be a chance of afternoon showers on Presidents Day.

I hope you have a great day!

-Bob