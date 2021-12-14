COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, mild day. High 52

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 41

Wednesday: Slight chance of rain showers. High 56

Thursday: Rain, windy and mild. High 60 (52)

Friday: Light mix early then chance of rain showers. High 46 (33)

FORECAST DISCUSSION

Surface high pressure will move to the east today, but that will keep Central Ohio dry with sunshine today. Temperatures will be anywhere from 10 to 12 degrees above normal. The Columbus high will be around 52.

It will be increasingly cloudy tonight. A frontal system will close in on the region. A warm front will lift across Ohio tonight. There will be a few light and scattered showers through tomorrow morning. It will be breezy with gusts as high as 26 miles per hour. With the cloud cover the morning low will be higher, around 41.

Those showers aren’t the main event this week. Early Thursday morning a cold front will start its slow trek across the Buckeye State from west to east. Rain showers with a chance of thunder will come with that front. The high temperature will be around 60. Another front will lift into southern Ohio and we can expect more showers Friday and Saturday.









Happy Tuesday!!

-Bob