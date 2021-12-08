COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Gradually clearing, chilly. High 38

Tonight: Partly cloudy and cold. Low 23

Thursday: Partly sunny, breezy, and cool. High 46

Friday: Afternoon showers, breezy and warmer. High 64 (41)

Saturday: Showers, breezy, falling temperatures. High 62 (50)







FORECAST DISCUSSION

A narrow band of light snow showers and flurries has left us with a coating to about a half-inch of snow to start. Most of the snow has moved out of Central Ohio but you may encounter a few flakes early. It is a cloudy and chilly start to our Wednesday. Most temperatures are in the mid-20s.

I don’t expect any more snow after this morning’s clears the state. Skies will gradually brighten a bit during the day with high pressure moving into the region. The high temperature will be in the upper-30s in Columbus and range from the mid-30s to low 40s, north to south.

Tomorrow will be a quiet, breezy day with partly sunny skies and a seasonal high in the mid-40s.

Tomorrow night and Friday a strong system coming out of the central plains will bring rain showers into the region. Friday will be another spring-like day with showers, breezy conditions, and a high temperature in the 60s. There will be showers with a chance of thunderstorms Friday night. Saturday the high temperature will be set before daybreak. Showers will gradually move out during the day. It will be breezy with temperatures falling into the 30s.

Happy Hump Day!!

-Bob