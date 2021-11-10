A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for Franklin, Delaware, Union, Madison, Logan and Hardin Counties until 9 a.m.



COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Patchy AM dense fog, partly sunny. High 63

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, cool. Low 48

Veterans Day: Rain, mainly PM, breezy. High 67

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 54 (41)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, slight chance of rain/snow showers. High 42 (34)

FORECAST DISCUSSION

A frontal boundary has worked its way through the region from north to south overnight. Despite the frontal passage it is pretty dry so any rain is unlikely but there will be enough low level moisture for some fog to develop mainly from the I-70 corridor and north early this morning.

Today should be dry with partly sunny skies. Today’s high temperature will be close to ten degrees above average again at around 63-degrees. We expect a high in the mid-50s.

A change in the weather is coming starting with additional cloud cover tonight. The clouds are ahead of a frontal system that will bring rain in the region tomorrow and tomorrow night. The warm southerly wind will help push tomorrow’s high to around 65-70. It will also be quite breezy by later Veterans Day with some wind gusts around 30 miles per hour possible. Rainfall totals by late tomorrow night may be as high as a half inch.

Friday and Saturday will be cooler in the wake of the frontal system with highs on Friday in the 50-55 degree range and in the low 40s Saturday.

Highs will be in the 40s through the beginning of next week with cold mornings around freezing. Sunday and Sunday night will come with a chance of rain or snow showers, though considering how warm it’s been any snow accumulations will be unlikely.

Happy Hump Day!!

-Bob