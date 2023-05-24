QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, iso. PM shower, high 82

Tonight: Mostly clear, low 48

Thursday: Mostly sunny, cooler, breezy, high 69

Friday: Sunny, warmer, high 74

Saturday: Few clouds, high 76

Sunday: Partly cloudy, iso. shower chance, high 78

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Wednesday!

We continue our warm weather pattern for today, with highs working right back up into the lower 80s this afternoon. Expect mostly sunny skies throughout the day, and mainly dry conditions. However, a cold front will work through later this afternoon, and that looks like it will bring us a few isolated showers across the region. This activity will be very brief, and very light. Nothing to cancel plans over.

Drier air quickly filters right back in behind that cold front, but colder air does, too. For Thursday, expect continued sunshine, but morning lows starting in the 40s, and highs dropping back to the upper 60s for Columbus. We’ll also be fairly breezy throughout Thursday and into Friday.

For Friday, expect another cool morning, with lows in the upper 40s, but daytime highs work their way back up into the middle 70s. Clear skies to end the workweek.

Then going into the weekend, we start with a few clouds out on Saturday, and highs in the middle 70s. Then for Sunday, we’re into the upper 70s, with partly cloudy skies, and really just looking at a stray shower chance, mainly southeast, as a system works up the East Coast. Part of this system may just clip our area. Similar story Memorial Day Monday, with an isolated shower or two, but highs back into the lower 80s.

-McKenna