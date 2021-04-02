Another unseasonably cold day, then spring gradually makes a comeback

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

  • Today: Sunny, chilly. High 46
  • Tonight: Mainly clear, frosty morning. Low 26
  • Saturday: Frosty morning, sunny, mild and breezy. High 59
  • Sunday: Mostly sunny. High 67 (42)
  • Monday: Mostly sunny, warm, High 71 (43)
  • Tuesday: Partly cloudy, warm. High 73 (49)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

High pressure is taking over our weather today through the weekend. That means sun-filled days and mainly clear nights. High temperatures today will still be well below normal at about 45 degrees, almost 15 degrees below normal.

It will be another clear and cold night with freeze warning-like lows in the 20s, about ten degrees below normal. Expect a very frosty start to Saturday.

Saturday will warm up to the normal range around 60. Easter Sunday will be warmer with sunshine and highs around 67 Easter Day.

Monday the weather will start to feel more like May. The next chance of rain will be the middle of next week. Highs will be in the 70s.

Stay warm today.

-Bob

Today's Central OH Forecast

