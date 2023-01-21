QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Morning showers, then mostly cloudy, high 39

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, low 29

Sunday: Snow & rain showers, high 37

Monday: Chance for a.m. showers, then mostly cloudy, high 38

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, high 40

Wednesday: Wintry mix to rain, breezy, High 41

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Saturday!

We’re waking up to a few light showers, but will stay mostly dry today ahead of a better chance for showers on Sunday.

Showers will continue to clear this morning, but we’ll be left with plenty of clouds. Cloud cover will break up some this afternoon as a weak area of high pressure moves in, and temperatures will only max out in the mid to upper 30s, which is chilly but right in line with normal for this time of year.

Clouds will build back in tonight as another system moves in from the south and west. This will lead to an increasing chance for showers Sunday morning. Since temperatures will start off in the 20s, Sunday morning will feature light snow showers through the morning and early afternoon. These will mix with light rain showers later in the afternoon and early evening as highs climb to the mid 30s.

But, as temperatures fall below freezing after sunset, showers will change back over to snow Sunday night into Monday morning. Snowfall totals in Columbus and along the I-71 corridor will be upwards of 1-2″. There will be lower snowfall totals to the south where we will see more mixing with rain, and snowfall totals to the north will be closer to 1-3″ between Sunday and early Monday morning.

We’ll start the week with a few snow flurries, followed by drying conditions. Monday will look similar to today with plenty of clouds and highs only reaching the mid to upper 30s.

Tuesday will feature a few breaks in the clouds, dry conditions and temperatures climbing into the lower 40s.

But, the dry weather won’t last long. Another system will move through on Wednesday which will bring a wintry mix of rain and snow, changing to chilly rain by the afternoon.

Have a great weekend!

-Liz