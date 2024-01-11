WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FRIDAY THRU SATURDAY:

This advisory covers our entire area, with winds sustained at 20-30mph, with gusts pushing 40-55mph during the worst period Friday night into Saturday early morning.

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, fair, low 31

Friday: Cloudy early, rain returns, turning windy, high 47

Saturday: Morning blowing snow flurries, windy, colder, high 30

Sunday: Partly sunny, breezy, cold, high 20

Monday: Snow showers late, breezy, cold, high 19

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday Evening,

After our nicest day of the week today with temps back into the lower 40s, clouds will thicken up tonight. Overnight expect clouds to remain in place as winds will become light for a bit, then turn easterly by daybreak with lows near 30. Friday looks like most of us will get by with a dry morning commute, as rain showers will arrive by mid to late morning.

The good news is, by the time the moisture arrives, temps will be warming throughout the air column and will give us just rain by late morning and through the afternoon. Winds will really pick up in the afternoon and especially in the evening as rain starts to thin out and the core of the low approaches the northwest part of the state. Highs will reach into the upper 40s by late afternoon to evening on Friday.

Friday after midnight into Saturday morning as temps fall back into the 30s, we will see colder air turning rain showers to light blowing snow showers. During the nighttime hours Friday to Saturday morning will be our windiest period with some wind gusts to 50+mph possible. Blowing light snow showers will continue on Saturday morning with highs in the afternoon only topping around 30.

Saturday night much colder air will spill in, and with winds still up a bit, we will have temps falling to the lower teens Sunday morning with wind chills just below zero. Sunday will be a cold and blustery day with a few stray flakes flying, but otherwise partly sunny skies and highs only near 20, and chills in the single digits.

Monday will be equally as cold, with a weather system passing mainly to our south by late day, this will give temps again in the upper teens for highs and chills in the single digits. Another weak bit of energy will work across our area on Tuesday and will bring a chance of blowing snow showers for Tuesday.

The good news is this should keep more clouds to start Tuesday, so lows will not be as brutal, staying closer to 10, but chills will be below zero to start. Tuesday will be a cold day with highs in the middle teens and chills near 0 during the heat of the day.

Wednesday will start with clearing skies, and less wind, so temps will fall into the mid single digits, and wind chills possibly into the negative teens. Temps will climb to the lower 20s under partly sunny skies on Wednesday with highs in the lower 20s. Thursday will have some additional flurries with highs in the middle 20s.

-Dave