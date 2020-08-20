Another perfect fall preview day before the change back to summer begins

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NBC4 Jobs

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

  • Today: Mostly sunny, warm. High 83
  • Tonight: Partly cloudy, cool. Low 58
  • Friday: Partly sunny, warmer. High 86
  • Saturday: Mostly cloudy, afternoon storms. High 85
  • Sunday: Partly sunny, chance of storms. High 86

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

The combination of high pressure and dry air will lead to sunny and nice day here in Central Ohio. The temperature will top out a little higher than yesterday. The afternoon high will be around 83.

More moisture will head back into the region tonight. Temperatures won’t be as low into the 50s by tomorrow morning. The lows will be in the upper-50s.

Tomorrow high pressure will begin to drift to the east which will bring a southerly flow of warmer air and more moisture into the Ohio Valley. There will be increasing chances of showers, with thunderstorms possible, by midday Saturday and then on and off this weekend.

It will be warmer and humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s this weekend through the beginning of next week. Monday through Wednesday will be much warmer and dry.

Hope You Have A Great Thursday!
-Bob

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Latest Weather Headlines

More Weather

NBC4 Jobs

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Storm Team 4

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools