Another perfect fall preview day before the change back to summer begins

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, warm. High 83

Tonight: Partly cloudy, cool. Low 58

Friday: Partly sunny, warmer. High 86

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, afternoon storms. High 85

Sunday: Partly sunny, chance of storms. High 86

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

The combination of high pressure and dry air will lead to sunny and nice day here in Central Ohio. The temperature will top out a little higher than yesterday. The afternoon high will be around 83.

More moisture will head back into the region tonight. Temperatures won’t be as low into the 50s by tomorrow morning. The lows will be in the upper-50s.

Tomorrow high pressure will begin to drift to the east which will bring a southerly flow of warmer air and more moisture into the Ohio Valley. There will be increasing chances of showers, with thunderstorms possible, by midday Saturday and then on and off this weekend.

It will be warmer and humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s this weekend through the beginning of next week. Monday through Wednesday will be much warmer and dry.

Hope You Have A Great Thursday!

-Bob