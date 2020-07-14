Another nice summer day, unsettled weather returns later this week

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, warm afternoon. High 87

Tonight: Mainly clear, seasonably cool. Low 64

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, hot afternoon. High 92

Thursday: Hot and humid, scattered p.m. storms. 71/90

Friday: Partly cloudy, humid, p.m. storms. 70/91

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Our friend high pressure has been building into the region all night so we will have a wonderful, sunny, blue sky day with some fair-weather cumulus clouds. Afternoon high temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper 80s, near 88 in Columbus, but the northerly flow we are enjoying will keep humidity from getting out of hand here at the first of the week.

Tonight the sky will clear off again even as the high pressure slides east. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 60s. Humidity levels should make it another night off for the A/C until we get closer to daybreak. Dewpoint and ambient temperatures will be very close at that time.

By afternoon tomorrow we will see more clouds but the day will stay dry. A southerly flow will cause afternoon highs to inch into the low-to-mid 90s. Tomorrow night rain showers from the west will advance towards the Ohio Valley, giving us a slight chance of showers and possibly thunderstorms before sunrise.

The rest of the week and through the weekend looks fairly unsettled with chances of mainly diurnal showers and thunderstorms. There may be some stronger storms with daytime heating as temperatures flirt with highs more than five degrees above normal. Heat indices may be in the upper 90s again by the weekend.



Have A Great Tuesday!

-Bob