Another nice fall day; showers arrive tonight

QUICK WEATHER
Frost Advisory for counties north of I-70 until 9am
COLUMBUS
FORECAST
Today: Patchy frost north early, mostly sunny. High 72
Tonight: Showers, thunder possible, breezy. Low 47
Wednesday: Showers, thunder possible, very breezy. High 54
Thursday: Partly cloudy, cool. 57(42)
Friday: Sunny and mild. 64(39)
FORECAST DISCUSSION:
High pressure centered just east of Ohio will move east today. As it does winds will pick up out of the south here, bringing in warmer air. Afternoon highs were just shy of average yesterday (66). Today’s high will be 70-75 across the area, with Columbus in the low 70s. As we head into the late afternoon and evening clouds will head into the state from the west and northwest. They will be ahead of a cold front which will cross the state with showers and a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. It will be breezy and the overnight low will be in the 40s.
Tomorrow will be a cooler, blustery and cloudy day with scattered showers lingering. High temperatures will be in the 50s, about 56 in Columbus.
With high pressure building back into the region Thursday will be dry with
partly cloudy skies and temperatures struggling into the 50s.
Have A Wonderful Tuesday!!
-Bob