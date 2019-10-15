Another nice fall day; showers arrive tonight

COLUMBUS FORECAST Today: Mostly sunny, cool. High 62 Tonight: Mainly clear, patchy frost by daybreak. Low 39 Tuesday: Mostly sunny, milder afternoon. High 71 Wednesday: Morning showers, chance of storms, mostly cloudy. 56(48) Thursday: Mostly sunny, cool. 59(42) FORECAST DISCUSSION: A dry cold front will continue south across the state from central to southern Ohio today, becoming less defined after crossing the Ohio River this afternoon. High pressure from the north will start building into the state today and tonight. Today will be cooler than yesterday, though just as sunny, with highs around 60, several degrees below the average 66. Last night we had enough of a breeze to limit frost but tonight it will be cold enough and still enough for patchy frost again. The low in the city will be in the upper 30s. It will be colder outside of the outer belt.

Tomorrow surface low pressure heading into the Great Lakes will induce a southerly flow of air over the region. Afternoon highs will be a bit milder, mainly in the low 70s. A spotty shower will be possible ahead of cold front associated with the surface low.

The best chance of rain, a quarter to a half-inch, will be tomorrow night and Wednesday. Wednesday will be cool with highs in the 50s. It will dry out Thursday and Friday. Highs rebound to the mid-60s Friday.

Have A Great Day!! -Bob