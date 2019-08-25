Another nice evening on tap, some showers early this week

Forecast

Tonight: Clouds increase, not as cool, rain southwest. Low 64

Monday: Mostly cloudy, showers likely. High 75

Tuesday: Scattered showers, storms, cloudy. High 82 (67)

Wednesday: Clouds, then clearing. High 82 (64)

Thursday: Sunny. High 81 (59)

Friday: Partly sunny, late shower in spots. High 82 (62)

Happy Sunday!

Plentiful sunshine and autumnal humidity brought us our third consecutive morning in the 50s, with highs again today in the pleasant 70s — about five degrees below average. This makes up for the 21 days of 90-degree heat and frequent high humidity.

High pressure will drift east across northern New England, preserving a dry, comfortable northeasterly circulation of September-like air. The clockwise flow will turn southerly on Monday, bringing a return of clouds and moisture. Showers will develop as the atmosphere moistens during the midday and afternoon hours spreading from west to east.

A cold front will approach on Tuesday, with scattered showers and a few storms through the day, though there will be a fair amount of dry hours. The front will not fully clear the state until Wednesday morning, followed by a seasonably warm and dry pattern late week.

The tropics are getting more active, with Tropical Storm Dorian (40 mph) forming yesterday, now located less than 500 miles east of Barbados and heading toward the Leeward Islands. The storm will pass south of Puerto Rico Wednesday/Thursday as a tropical storm. Beyond that point, the steering currents are not certain, but there could be a weekend impact in the Southeastern U.S.

Another cold front will bring clouds and perhaps a shower later Friday into early Saturday, and comfortable temperatures for the Buckeyes season opener Saturday at noon!

Have a great Sunday! -Ben