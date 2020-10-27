Another gray afternoon ahead of heavy rain

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST:

Today: Cloudy, chilly, hit or miss light showers. High 51

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 40

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, cool. High 59

Thursday: Showers, breezy and chilly. 45/54

Friday: Gradual clearing, windy and chilly. 41/51

Saturday: Morning frost, then afternoon sunshine. 32/55

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Tuesday!

It’s another gray, chilly day ahead of a brief warmup and tropical moisture bringing heavy rain.

For the rest of the afternoon, we will see more gray and cool conditions. There is a chance for more spotty light rain or dazzle, but it won’t amount to much in the rain gauge. Temperatures will be similar to yesterday and top off in the low 50s.

Overnight, we’ll start to dry up , but stay under a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures will stay cool and fall down to 40 degrees.

Tomorrow, we’ll be dry and stay under a partly sunny sky. Highs will be much more seasonal and top off around 60.

Then, our attention shifts to tropical storm Zeta. Zeta is on track to make landfall late Wednesday, and start kicking up showers from rain bands Wednesday night.

Rain will pick up Thursday due to the tropical moisture from the remnants of Zeta. Rainfall totals are forecast to reach 1-2 inches across the area, which could lead to some flooding.

Rain will wrap up Friday and into the weekend as high pressure moves back in. It’ll be a frosty start to Saturday as lows fall near freezing, then rebound to the mid 50s thanks to sunshine.

Have a great day!

-Liz

