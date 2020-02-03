Another day of sunshine and mild

COLUMBUS FORECAST

Today: Sun and high clouds, breezy and unseasonably warm. High 60

Tonight: Cloudy, a chance of rain after midnight. Low 49

Tuesday: Rainy, mild. High 56

Wednesday: Cloudy, cold, flurries or sprinkle, breezy. 32/37

Thursday: Early snow showers, then rain, breezy. 31/40

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

High pressure is going to help us hold onto some of the sunshine and dry weather again today. After ten straight pretty gray days these two are welcome sights. There will be an increase of mainly high clouds today. Highs will once again make to around 60, even warmer south.

Tonight will be unseasonably mild. Winds continuing from the southwest will keep temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. There will be a chance of showers in the hours after midnight.

A cold front located in northwestern Ohio and near Lake Erie will start its move south across the state tomorrow. Light precipitation, primarily rain transitioning to light snow with the arrival of colder air tomorrow night. Tomorrow’s high will be in the mid-50s. Tomorrow night’s low will be around freezing.

Unsettled weather with rain and snow and more seasonable temperatures will be what we can expect the rest of the week, into Saturday.

I hope you have a great Monday!

-Bob