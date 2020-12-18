Another cold day with a weekend warm-up on the way

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny, cold. High 34

Tonight: Partly cloudy, cold. Low 29

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, chilly. High 42

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, slight chance of rain and snow. High 43 (34)

Monday: Partly sunny. High 44 (32)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 45 (33)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Watch out for the Dreaded Refreeze this morning. We had some melting yesterday. So with temperatures in the 20s black ice is a real possibility. Plus it may be slippery because we had a new dusting of snow last night.



Despite surface high pressure building into the region it will be mostly cloudy with more afternoon sun today thanks to moisture from the Great Lakes. The whole effect, including some leftover snow cover, will give us a high temperature around 35. Tonight will be mostly to partly cloudy with the low in the upper 20s.

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy again. A cold front will cross the region Saturday night. It will bring rain and snow showers with it. There should be only a little of either though. There will be a slight chance of any showers by daybreak Sunday.

Winter officially begins with the Winter Solstice early Monday morning though it will feel exactly wintry from where we have been. The high will be around 44.

Another system will bring another front zooming through the region Monday night but with very little precipitation. High pressure will temporarily build into the region Tuesday. That will bring some sunshine before the next low pressure center, this one from the southwest, brings chances of rain and snow Wednesday night and early Christmas Eve morning.

I hope you have a great Friday-Fri-YAY!

-Bob