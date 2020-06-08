Another beautiful day, heat and tropical humidity on the way

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Sunny, warm and comfortable day. High 84

Tonight: Clear skies, mild. Low 63

Tuesday: Hot and humid, slight chance of showers and storms. High 92

Wednesday: Showers, chance of storms, warm and breezy. 73/83

Thursday: Mostly sunny. 61/82

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

High pressure will slip further east today allowing warmer air from the south to move into the Ohio River Valley and remnants of T.S. Cristobal to advance into the lower Mississippi River Valley. It will be another sunny day and warmer in Central Ohio. Highs will be around 85 in Columbus.

Tonight high pressure moves further east while the remnants of Cristobal will head up the Mississippi towards the western Great Lakes and the lower Ohio Valley. Tonight will be mostly clear here. The low will be in the mid-50s.

Skies will be increasingly cloudy tomorrow. It will become increasingly humid and warm tomorrow as Cristobal will move northeast across the Great Lakes. Showers and thunderstorms will become more likely this evening and tonight. With almost tropical humidity and heat afternoon highs will soar into the low 90s. The heat index might be close to advisory range.

Showers with thunderstorms should be in a line tomorrow night and Wednesday. Wednesday’s high, behind the line and front generated by the sub-tropical low will be in the low to mid-80s.

Thursday through the weekend will be dry with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

-Bob