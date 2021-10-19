COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Sunny, milder. High 72

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 46

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: 73

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, chance of showers and storms. High 68 (56)

Friday: Mostly cloudy, slight chance of sprinkles. High 61 (51)

FORECAST DISCUSSION

It will be another sunny day. High pressure centered in the Tennessee Valley still stretches all the way into the Ohio Valley. There will be a few patchy areas of valley fog but any area of low visibility will improve quickly after sunrise.

Tonight the winds will shift to west then southwest before daybreak. It will still be clear and chilly. The low will be in the mid-40s.

The next chance for rain will be Wednesday night thanks to an upper low and a trailing cold front tracking out of the plains and across the region Thursday.

It will be about ten degrees cooler on Friday and through the weekend behind the frontal system. Highs will be in the upper 50s. That will also come with scattered light showers Friday before a drier weekend.

Happy Tuesday!!!

-Bob