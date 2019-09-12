Another 90-degree day, relief in a few days

QUICK WEATHER

COLUMBUS FORECAST Today: Partly sunny, humid, isolated p.m. pop-ups.High 89 Tonight: Mostly cloudy, few evening storms. Low 69 Thursday: Partly cloudy, muggy, slight chance of pop-ups. High 88 Friday: Partly sunny, humid, late storms. 89(70) Saturday: Partly sunny, cooler. 82(65) FORECAST DISCUSSION: The heat wave continues today. Although temps should be just a little lower, it may feel hotter because of increasing humidity. Heat indices will make it into the mid-90s feel this afternoon. That will be around the time we get some scattered or isolated showers and storms popping up. Coverage looks like only about 20%. The Columbus high will be near 90 again. Any lingering pop-ups will only last into the early evening. It will be muggy and slow-to-cool again tonight and lows will be near 70.

Expect more very warm and humid weather with a slight chance of mainly afternoon pop-ups again tomorrow. It will get to the upper-80s in the afternoon. A cold front will cross the region Friday and Friday night. Chances of showers and storms will increase as it does. Highs will still make it to near 90 Friday. Surface high pressure behind that front will bring us a dry and cooler weekend.