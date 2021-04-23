Allergy season in full bloom after cold snap

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Allergy season will ramp up in the coming week, after an unseasonable cold snap slowed plant growth blanketed in a rare late April snowfall.

That means itchy nose and eyes, sneezing, runny nose, sometimes a cough, and periods of fatigue. This differs from COVID symptoms that usually include a fever and dry cough, body aches, prolonged fatigue, and much less sneezing and watery eyes.

Dr. Tiffany Owens, an allergist and immunologist at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, explained that allergies can have both indoor and outdoor sources.

“The pollen’s outdoors, but we also have indoor allergens. And then we have a lot of chemical exposures, too. All that can cumulatively add up to cause allergy difficulties,” Owens said.

We may think colorful flowers are the problem, which are pollinated by insects. But the culprit for your woes on dry, windy days are flowering trees, tall grasses, and weeds in the late summer, which disperse millions of microscopic pollen grains far from the source.

The weather may be making things worse. Allergy seasons have lengthened in recent decades in Ohio and much of the Eastern and Midwest. The reason is a trend of milder winters generally, and wetter spring and early summer weather with more heavy precipitation days.

The net effect is lush vegetation and molds. Later frosts in autumn extend an already ramped up allergy season, after a break in midsummer, when late summer weeds pollinate and combine with molds emanating from crops and fallen leaves.

Medical experts stress that allergy symptoms are focused above the neck, whereas chest congestion and a fever require an immediate medical consultation with your doctor.