Air Quality Alert Day, hot and humid with pop-up storms

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, hot and humid, scattered storms. High 95

Tonight: Partly cloudy, evening storms, muggy morning. Low 73

Thursday: Partly cloudy, steamy, stray storms later. High 94

Friday: Partly cloudy, humid, scattered storms. 74/92

Saturday: Partly sunny, showers and storms later. 72/88

Sunday: Mostly sunny, warm, scattered storms. 68/86

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Today is an Air Quality Alert Day. Ozone levels in Central Ohio are predicted to be Unhealthy For Sensitive Groups. Anyone with breathing issues including children, the elderly, people with asthma or COPD should limit their time and strenuous activity outdoors.

Like yesterday it will it is very warm and humid with temperatures on track to the mid-90s and heat indices in the upper 90s to 100. That will be where we don’t get storms. Highs may be thrown off by heat driven thunderstorms. A few storms will be possible even around lunchtime.

Tonight showers and thunderstorms will taper off this evening with the loss of daytime heating. After midnight it will be partly cloudy, muggy and warm. Lows will be in the low 70s.

Tomorrow the same pattern repeats itself. It will be hot and humid with storms with daytime heating. Highs will be in the mid-90s.

Friday will also be hot and humid with afternoon storms popping up with peak daytime heating, which will continue to be in the 90s.

With a frontal passage tomorrow night some storms may be heavier Friday night, but that does mean we will be able to drop a few degrees with weekend storms. Highs will be in the 80s.

-Bob