WIND ADVISORY SOUTHERN OHIO UNTIL 7 P.M.

Expect gusty winds through this evening, especially in southern Ohio, where a wind advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. for the lower Scioto River Valley.

A wintry start to the day brought 1 to 3 inches of wet snow, before changing to rain, as milder air was drawn northward ahead of low pressure moving through the Ohio Valley and into the southern Great Lakes.

Temperatures warmed into the mid-40s, melting the early snow. Brisk winds behind the storm will draw in chillier air this evening, as readings slowly sink back to near freezing overnight. Any lingering rain showers will change to flurries overnight. A few slick spots will develop for the morning commute, mainly north and west of Columbus.

Additional snow showers are likely on Thursday with an upper level disturbance, leaving a light coating of snow in places, with temperatures in the mid-30s. A weak Alberta clipper will bring snow showers late Friday.

The weekend will begin with mostly cloudy and dry conditions Saturday, and afternoon temperatures reaching the low 40s. A storm arriving from the southwest will bring rain on Sunday, ending as snow showers at night.

Much colder weather will arrive around the middle of next week for the start of February.

FORECAST

Wednesday: Showers, breezy. High 47

Tonight: Rain to snow showers, slick spot late. Low 32

Thursday: Snow showers (1/2″), brisk. High 35

Friday: Cloudy, light snow late. High 35 (24)

Saturday: Mainly cloudy. High 42 (32)

Sunday: Rain. High 43 (37)

Monday: Mostly cloudy. High 40 (33)

Tuesday: Cloudy, chilly. High 35 (27)