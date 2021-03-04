After a weak front sunshine returns for the end of the week and weekend

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Clearing skies, sunny afternoon, cool again. High 42

Tonight: Mostly clear, cold. Low 24

Friday: Sunny, chilly. High 43

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 45 (25)

Sunday: Sunny, milder. High 47 (26)

Monday: Mostly sunny, breezy and warmer. High 55 (30)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

This morning’s leftover clouds are a result of that moisture starved front I showed you yesterday. It zipped through the Ohio Valley last night. It lacked the deep moisture for showers but it brought some clouds with it and now skies are clearing some. In the northerly air flow in the front’s wake temperatures have dropped from yesterday’s 50s to around 60 into the 30s. It will take a little while for the clouds to completely “burn off” today so we can expect sunshine for sure this afternoon. The high temperature will be about 20-degrees colder than yesterday, around 40-45.



A very large area of high pressure will build into the region tonight and tomorrow creating favorable conditions for more dry weather right through the weekend. Tonight’s low will be in the mid-20s.

High pressure will build in from the Mississippi Valley Saturday. It will be sunny and a little cool with highs in the low 40s. As the high moves east the increasing southwest flow will keep Sunday temperatures in the normal range, around 45. Highs will be back into the 50s on Monday.

Happy Friday Eve!

-Bob