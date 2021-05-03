After a warm and dry weekend, showers with a chance of storms return

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Rain and a chance of thunderstorms. High 74

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms, breezy. Low 63

Tuesday: Showers likely, chance of thunderstorms. High 77

Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny. High 60 (50)

Thursday: Partly sunny, mild, evening showers. High 59 (40)

Friday: Scattered showers, cooler. High 61 (44)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

It will be a soggy rush hour with showers persisting this morning. The soggy start is due in part to a weak surface low lifting into northeast Ohio by mid-afternoon. Rain, showers and isolated thunderstorms will shift mainly to the east this afternoon. Localized flooding/flash flooding can’t be ruled out with heavy downpours. Highs will warm up to the low to mid 70s.

The unstable atmosphere and an approaching cold front will lead to more rain and thunderstorms tonight. Strong to severe storms will be possible with a MARGINAL RISK for damaging winds and hail late tonight through tomorrow morning. Dew points tomorrow morning will be in the 60s and so will overnight lows.

The MARGINAL RISK for strong/severe storms with potentially damaging winds will ramp up again tomorrow afternoon with a front and surface wave lumbering across the state. The high will be in the 70s again tomorrow.

Chances of rain will diminish Wednesday with cooler air coming into the region after the frontal passage. Rain chances will be higher again by Thursday evening and Friday.

Have A Great Monday!

-Bob