Active Weather Pattern Continues This Week

QUICK WEATHER

COLUMBUS FORECAST

Today: Showers and a chance of thunderstorms, humid.High 79

Tonight: Showers, chance of storms, muggy. Low 66

Tuesday: Showers, chance of thunderstorms, warm. High 78

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, afternoon showers and storms. 82(64)

Thursday: Showers, chance of thunderstorms. 79(68)





FORECAST DISCUSSION:

A lingering frontal boundary and a parade of upper level disturbances will mean on and off showers and thunderstorms this week. It will be mostly cloudy and humid with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms today especially this afternoon. The afternoon highs will be near 80.

Showers will be likely with a chance of thunderstorms tonight. It will only drop into the mid-60s by daybreak and it will be another muggy night.



The pattern of active weather will continue most of the week with rounds of showers and a chance of thunderstorms. The afternoon temps will be in the upper 70s.

High temperatures will be warmer after tomorrow’s upper 70s, possibly into the upper 80s by Sunday. The only daytime period that looks clear of any rain is Friday but chances of showers return this weekend.

Have A Great Day!

-Bob